NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been killed in a shooting inside a Bronx subway station.
Shots rang out at the 167th Street station around 6:30 Friday evening.
Police sources tell CBS2 the man was shot and killed after he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Police are now looking for the couple.
