



Sunshine wins out today, but it will gusty out there with winds peaking at 30-35 mph. Outside of that, expect slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We’re gearing up for the coldest night of the season thus far as temperatures dip into the 40s and 30s. In fact, the NWS has issued frost and freeze advisories across our northwest suburbs; the advisories will go into effect late tonight and remain in effect through early tomorrow morning.

While it will be a chilly start to the day, your Saturday’s looking superb! Expect sunny skies, low humidity and highs around 60°.

Prepare for more clouds into Sunday though with the approach of our next front. There’s even about a 20-30% chance of showers for the area, but mainly off to our north and west. Temperatures will be running a little warmer, as well, with highs around 70°.