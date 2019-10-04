NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score some ghostly good deals.

The year’s spookiest month is packed with tricks and treats for bargain hunters.

From fall apparel to costumes, you can get deals galore if you’re flexible and know the right time to shop.

If you can afford the space, October is also a good month for stocking up.

With Halloween right around the corner, the month brings aisles filled with candy and stores packed with ghouls and goblins.

Trae Bodge, of SlickDeals.net, broke down the best time to buy costumes.

“The prices aren’t going to be great until later. However, the longer you wait, the thinner the selection gets,” she told CBS2s Alex Denis. “So if your child has a very specific idea about who they want to be for Halloween, I would buy earlier in the month. If they’re a little bit more flexible, wait.”

If you like to plan ahead, shop the clearance sales in early November and stock up for next year.

“Retailers are very anxious to clear out all that merchandise – the costumes, the candy, the décor. So if you can think ahead until next year, you can get some really, really great sales on all the essentials for Halloween 2020,” Bodge said.

Columbus Day falls on the 14th. Expect deep discounts during the three-day weekend.

“We’ll see a lot of end-of-season sales for fall apparel and accessories and shoes,” said Bodge. “We’ll also see some deals for the home, as well.”

Where should you look for the best sales?

“We see big sales from Target, Bloomingdale’s, Home Depot. Everything from small appliances – so it’s great for preparing for you holiday entertaining – also bed and bath,” Bodge said. “So lots of great deals there for everything for your house.”

But remember, Bodge says, “most of the sales end at midnight on the holiday, so get in, get out.”

You typically don’t think about plants in October, but a lot of garden centers offer deep discounts on perennials around this time.