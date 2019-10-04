Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two teens seen on video setting a fire at a Queens church.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two teens seen on video setting a fire at a Queens church.
The suspects, believed to be 13 to 15 years old, entered Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church on 37th Avenue through an open gate around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 10.
The boys allegedly broke into a shed in the back and removed two gasoline canisters.
Police said they used the gas to light a piece of cloth on fire before taking off with the canisters.
No damage was reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.