NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man in the Bronx brutally murdered his ex-wife Thursday – running her over with a car and then hacking her to death in broad daylight.
According to the NYPD, 58-year-old Noelia Mateo was found outside of her Bronx home around 7 a.m. on Ellsworth Avenue.
Police sources tell CBS2 the woman was savagely attacked by a 62-year-old man – believed to be Mateo’s former husband.
The murder suspect allegedly drove up and sideswiped the victim as she was getting into her own car Thursday morning. He reportedly crashed into another parked car after striking his victim.
Sources say the man then got into Mateo’s car and backed over the injured 58-year-old while she was in the Bronx street.
