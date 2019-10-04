Like, 'Ha Ha' Funny, Not Funny Strange: Check Out This Variety Of Comedy Events This WeekWhen it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from stand-up shows to a Halloween comedy tribute.

Autumn Guide: When & Where To Watch The 2019 Fall Leaves Change ColorWatch why so many leaves are underfoot this early in the season might not be ideal this year.

NY Botanical Garden Offering Pumpkin Garden Thrills And ChillsPattie Hulse, director of the Everett Children's Adventure Garden at the New York Botanical Garden, shares the October special Spooky Pumpkin Garden attraction now on display

Recipes To Help Celebrate The Jewish New Year With The Perfect SpreadRosh Hashanah begins Sunday at sundown.

Furry Friend Finder: Winston & Pablo Searching For Their Forever HomesWinston is a 1-year-old, 6-pound hypoallergenic Yorkshire Terrier, and Pablo is a 1-and-a half-year-old, 9-pound Chihuahua-Maltese mix

What Parents Need To Know To Keep Kids Off The Dark WebLisa Good, co-author of the book "Are Your Kids Naked Online?," stopped by to talk about the dangers of the dark web and how to keep your kids safe.