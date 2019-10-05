Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 10-year-old boy has been struck and killed while riding his bike in Brooklyn.
Authorities say Dalerjon Shahobiddinov was on his bike at the intersection of Seton Place and Foster Avenue when he was struck in a crosswalk by an SUV making a left turn.
The child was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene but was taken into custody after the crash and was found to be driving without a license.
Victor Mejia of Brooklyn has now been charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to exercise due care, and driving without a license.