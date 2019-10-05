



– Police have arrested a man who allegedly violently raped a woman on Long Island

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in East Atlantic Beach.

Nassau County police say 23-year-old Adan Alvarez contacted a 31-year-old woman using the classified ad website Locanto.

Alvarez and the woman made arrangements to meet at a home on Oswego Avenue. Police have not said why the two planned to meet.

After meeting, the woman tried to leave, but Alvarez allegedly physically assaulted, restrained and sexually assaulted her.

Police say after Alvarez left the home, the victim managed to free herself and get away. She then called police.

The victim had a fractured skull and a broken nose, along with other cuts and bruises. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, police received a report of a possible trespasser in a shed behind a home on Mohawk Avenue.

Alvarez was found inside the shed, and investigators identified him as the suspect in the sexual assault.

Police say Alvarez is facing multiple charges, including rape, assault, strangulation, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and criminal trespass.

According to police, Alvarez is homeless.