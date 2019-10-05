



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing autistic man lost in Manhattan.

Authorities say Dakota Tray was last seen on Saturday just before 6 p.m. near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old is unable to care for himself and may have taken the subway to a different area of the city.

Tray is from Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the letter G on the front, beige pants, and eye glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.