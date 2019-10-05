Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A special Blessing of the Animals event was held Saturday in Lower Manhattan.
Parishioners and neighbors were invited to bring their pets to Trinity Church to have them blessed by a priest.
All kinds of pets and their owners showed up. There was even a petting zoo for young children to enjoy.
The event is part of the celebration commemorating the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
He believed God created everything and that we are called to care for all of it – including our pets.
“Our pets bless us and reflect God’s love to us so it seems only natural that we should bless them back,” Rev. Matthew Welsh told CBS2.
If you didn’t have a real pet, stuffed animals were welcome too on Saturday.