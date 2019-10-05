



— Before the action and drama on the field comes the action in the stadium lot; tailgating season is here!

It’s time to bring back your favorite game day foods.

Chef Julie Hartigan has some easy, delicious and healthy recipes that are sure to make you the MVP.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders with Sneaky-Light Blue Cheese Dip or Light Ranch Dip

Prepping Tips

● Buffalo Chicken Tenders are also great for Meal Prep Sunday to enjoy for lunch or dinner during the week tucked into wraps or to top salads. Feel free to use different flavors of glaze if Buffalo isn’t your thing.

● Non-fat Greek yogurt is one of my favorite ingredient-tricks! Here it lightens up typically heavy blue cheese and ranch dips so you get all the flavor you love for a fraction of the calories and fat. These dips can be made up to four days before and are also excellent salad dressings or sandwich toppings.

Buffalo Chicken Ingredients

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp smoked paprika

12 chicken tenderloins (about 1 lbs)

cooking spray

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s

celery sticks, carrot chips, halved baby bell peppers for serving

Light Blue Cheese Dip

1 cup fat free Greek Yogurt

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp chives, more for garnish

Light Ranch Dip

1 cup fat free Greek yogurt

2 TB water

1 tsp minced garlic

1 Tb minced fresh dill

1 TB minced fresh parsley

1 Tb chopped scallion

1/4 tsp cider vinegar

Directions

To make Buffalo Chicken Tenders: Combine salt, granulated garlic, chili powder, and smoked paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over chicken. Coat a grill or grill pan with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 3-4 minutes per side or until cooked through. When ready to serve, melt butter in a small saucepan on the stovetop or in a medium sized microwaveable bowl. Stir in hot sauce. Brush evenly over chicken tenders and drizzle remaining over the top. Stir together all Blue Cheese Dip ingredients and/or Ranch Dip ingredients and serve with Buffalo Chicken and cut up vegetables.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 7 minutes

Serves: 12

For more recipes, visit Hartigan’s website at cookingwjulie.com.