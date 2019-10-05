PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A food delivery driver has been shot and killed in new jersey while she was out doing her job.

Now police are on the hunt for her killer.

Investigators in Paterson say 43-year-old Petra Rhoden was making a delivery for the service DoorDash just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night on Harrison Street.

Rhoden was shot in her car, attempted to drive off, but then crashed through a fence and into a nearby shed.

A witness, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS2 she’s scared this happened so close to her home.

“Normally it’s a quiet area. It’s very scary, really don’t feel safe right now,” the New Jersey resident said.

“Heard some gunshots and cars speed off… I didn’t see anything.”

Police have not released any information yet about a possible suspect or if the driver was the intended target.