NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people died and another person was hospitalized after a car crash in the Bronx.
Police say a Nissan Altima slammed into a concrete wall near Whitlock Avenue and East 165th Street in Foxhurst just before 7 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the 23-year-old driver and his passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they died.
A 20-year-old man was in the backseat. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.