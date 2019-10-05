CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people died and another person was hospitalized after a car crash in the Bronx.

Two people died and another person was hospitalized after a car crash in the Bronx on Oct. 4, 2019. (Credit: Andre C. Rivera)

Police say a Nissan Altima slammed into a concrete wall near Whitlock Avenue and East 165th Street in Foxhurst just before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 23-year-old driver and his passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they died.

A 20-year-old man was in the backseat. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

