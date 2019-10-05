Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after someone stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a Queens home.
The burglary happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. in Hollis Hills.
According to police, the suspect got into a home on 210th Street through a back window.
The man allegedly took $27,000 in cash and jewelry from a bedroom before leaving.
No one was home at the time of the incident.
Police say the man was wearing a black hooded jacket with the words “Santa Cruz” on the back, a black hat, camouflage pants and gloves at the time.
He was seen driving a black Buick SUV.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.