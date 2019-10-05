Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in custody after allegedly killing four people on the Lower East Side early Saturday morning.
Police say the suspect attacked five homeless men in their sleep. Four died from their injuries.
Officers found the bodies after getting a call around 2 a.m. about a possible fight near Bowery and Doyers Street, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. They found two victims when they arrived on the scene.
Just a block south on East Broadway, they found three more bodies.
It is believed the victims were sleeping when they were hit with a metal object, possibly a bat.
Only one of the victims appears to have survived the attack and is being treated at a local hospital.
The 24-year-old suspect is in custody. He is also homeless.