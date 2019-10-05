Comments
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island school janitor is set to be arraigned on charges Saturday after police say he had inappropriate conversations with a 7-year-old girl.
Suffolk County Police arrested the 18-year-old Riverhead man at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley on Friday morning.
Investigators say he approached the student Thursday and asked her if she had internet access or other electronic means of communication.
He then allegedly gave the child his phone number and told her to contact him.
Police say the janitor had also been leaving love notes in the student’s desk before he approached her.
The man’s name has not been released. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police ask anyone who may have had similar contact with the man to call them at (631) 852-8726.