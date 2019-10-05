Comments
BEAR MOUNTAIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have found the bodies of a missing Poughkeepsie couple.
Police began searching for George and Audrey Grogan last week after receiving a phone call from an individual who said that George Grogan had told him he had killed his wife.
On Sept. 28, a Bear Mountain State Park employee found a vehicle that investigators believe George Grogan had been driving near Bear Mountain Bridge.
Police found the body of Audrey Grogan inside the vehicle. They have not released the cause of death.
Officers, state troopers and other investigators continued to search the area and found a body in a wooded area near the bridge on Thursday.
Police confirmed Friday that the medical examiner had identified the male as George Grogan.
His cause of death has not yet been released.