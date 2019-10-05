CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Ghost Guns, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, New York, Port Washington


PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, Nassau County Police will discuss their long-term investigation with the FBI into so-called “ghost guns” recovered on Long Island.

A suspect is already in custody, accused of possessing multiple firearms and a means to make them without any serial numbers or identification.

Forty-seven-year-old John Dejana, of Port Washington, was arrested Thursday, accused of having 11 ghost guns and 3,000 rounds of ammo.

Investigators say Dejana had kits used to build the guns.

