PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, Nassau County Police will discuss their long-term investigation with the FBI into so-called “ghost guns” recovered on Long Island.
A suspect is already in custody, accused of possessing multiple firearms and a means to make them without any serial numbers or identification.
Forty-seven-year-old John Dejana, of Port Washington, was arrested Thursday, accused of having 11 ghost guns and 3,000 rounds of ammo.
Investigators say Dejana had kits used to build the guns.