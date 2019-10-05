Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a passenger in a ride-share vehicle was shot in Nassau County.
New York State Police say a 22-year-old man was traveling in a ride-share vehicle on the Southern State Parkway near exit 17 in Hempstead around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Several rounds were fired from a dark-colored SUV into the ride-share vehicle, striking the 22-year-old. He was the only passenger in the vehicle at the time.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the State Police at (631) 756-3300.