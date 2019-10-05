



CBS All Access made big news at the New York Comic Con this weekend – revealing more details about one of their most anticipated shows for 2020.

A new trailer for “Star Trek: Picard” was shown for the first time Saturday, thrilling crowds gathered at the Javits Center for the four-day event.

Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart returns to television to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard starting on Jan. 23, 2020, exclusively on CBS All Access.

“Following the premiere, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard’s 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S., and weekly on Fridays for international viewers watching on Amazon Prime,” according to Star Trek.com

Saturday’s NYCC trailer featured many of the Star Trek alumni that had been announced to be making surprise returns to the iconic sci-fi franchise – including actors Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Marina Sirtis.

All three had starred alongside Stewart from 1987 to 1994 on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” before moving to the big screen for four feature films, which ended the cast’s trek in 2002.

“Star Trek: Voyager” star Jeri Ryan and recurring guest Jonathan Del Arco also popped up in the action-packed trailer Saturday.

