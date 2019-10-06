CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new images of a man accused of shooting two women in Brooklyn.

The NYPD has released new images of a man accused of shooting two women in Brooklyn on Sept. 23, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for the suspect who they say fired at a group of men on East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush on Sept. 23.

Investigators say two women were hit by stray bullets. A 26-year-old woman was hit in the leg, and a 51-year-old woman was struck in the arm.

They were treated at a local hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

