



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Reginald and Samantha.

Reginald is a 5-month-old, 12-pound, standard-size, smooth-coat dachshund puppy with big soulful eyes. Reginald is very playful and enjoys chasing his toys and tennis balls. Reginald loves being cuddled and going outside for walks. He is definitely getting the hang of housebreaking.

Samantha is an 8-month-old, 7-pound Jack Russell terrier mix puppy. Samantha was 5 months old when she was hit by a car in Brazil. The accident caused her to lose her two back legs. Samantha needed time and nursing to build up, but her spirit has always been intrepid. Samantha is fun-loving, playful and wee-wee pad trained. Though Samantha can already get around on her own, she is now old enough and has been fitted for a set of wheels.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Natalie adopted Nigel, the Shih Tzu-dachshund mix, who is now named Nico. Natalie was looking for a dog that would like to go for walks in the city but wasn’t too high energy and was low shedding. Nico was all of that and more. Natalie is in love with Nico and Nico adores Natalie.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.