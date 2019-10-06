



— A homeless man accused of killing four other homeless men in Lower Manhattan is now facing murder charges.

Randy Santos, 24, was formally charged Sunday with four counts of murder. He was also charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He allegedly beat five homeless men with a metal pipe early Saturday morning, killing four of them.

Officers found the body of one victim and the surviving victim near Bowery and Doyers Street around 2 a.m. Three additional victims were found dead on East Broadway.

The surviving victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

All five men suffered severe head trauma. Witnesses told officers they saw a man repeatedly striking at least one victim in the head with a metal object.

Santos was found near Mulberry Street and Canal Street, carrying a metal pipe. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police believe the victims were sleeping when Santos allegedly attacked. Investigators also believe the attacks were random.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.