



The 15-year-old boy was walking along Oak Street with his father around 10 p.m. when both were struck by a Jeep Cherokee. Police say the driver took off without stopping.

The teen suffered significant injuries and died at the scene. His father suffered an elbow injury.

Michael Inzelbuch, Lakewood Board of Education general counsel, identified the victim as Jesus Lopez Grande.

Lakewood High School is making counseling available to students and staff on Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

A candlelight vigil will then take place in the school parking lot from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Inzelbuch says he is offering a reward of $3,600 for information leading to a conviction and arrest in the case.

According to police, the vehicle is described as “a dark in color newer style Jeep Cherokee.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lakewood police at (732) 363-0200.