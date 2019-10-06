NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Wine and Food Festival gets underway this week, featuring some of the biggest names in the culinary world.
One of them PJ Calapa, executive chef and owner of Paloma and Midtown and Scampi in the Flatiron District.
He stopped by to share a recipe for pork belly and octopus tacos.
Pork Belly & Octopus Tacos
Ingredients
2 lbs. Pork Belly
2 qts. Chicken Stock
6 piece Dried Pasilla Chillies
1/2 cup Coriander Seed
1/2 cup Cilantro
1/2 cup Lime Juice
3 pc. Serrano Peppers
1 cup Jicama
2 pc. Avocado
1 lb. Octopus
Instructions
1. Braise pork belly in chicken stock with aromatics
2. Let cool in stock, then press overnight
3. Portion into 3″ strips
4. To make the salsa: mix diced octopus, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, jicama, serranos
5. Sear pork to get carnitas effect
6. Griddle tortillas
7. Build taco – fill tortilla with pork belly and top with octopus salsa
The NYC Wine and Food Festival runs Oct. 10-13.
If you would like to purchase tickets to the festival, visit nycwff.org.