



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a grayer day across the area compared to Friday and Saturday, but temps were a bit milder!

The mild and cloudy conditions will remain through the night, and it’ll be breezy at times as well with winds out of the south. Expect a slight risk for drizzle or showers too, so keep the umbrella handy tonight.

For tomorrow, expect an even milder day with temps in the mid-70s. The clouds hang around as a slow-moving cold front nears, and showers will be likely during the day. The steadiest and heaviest rain looks to hold off until the evening commute and beyond.

Rain ends Tuesday morning and we get a bit of clearing during the afternoon with more seasonable temps in the mid 60s, but for the rest of the week, it now looks like a weak storm forms offshore and wobbles just close enough to keep breezy and showery conditions in the forecast through the end of the week. Make sure you have that umbrella ready, and stay tuned!