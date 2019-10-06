



— Next weekend, CBS2 will join thousands of people in the fight against lupus

Together, we’re raising money to fund new and innovative research programs that will help lead to new treatments for the disease and, one day, a cure.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where your body doesn’t recognize cells, so instead of the immune system protecting you from infection, it actually attacks the body.

“There’s been only one new treatment for lupus in 60 years … We have a lot of work to do and a lot of the current treatments are quite toxic. So our job at the Lupus Research Alliance and part of the awareness that we bring at the walks is to fund the most innovative, worldwide research that we can to bring safer and new treatments and ultimately a cure to lupus,” said Andrea O’Neill, executive director of the Lupus Research Alliance.

Visit lupusresearch.org to learn more about the Lupus Research Alliance.

The NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus takes place on Oct. 12 at the Intrepid. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. CBS2 is a proud media sponsor of the event.

All of the money raised goes directly to research programs.

For more information, visit newyork.cbslocal.com/walk-with-us-to-cure-lupus.