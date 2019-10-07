by Justin Lewis, Meteorologist

We’ll see clouds and perhaps some breaks of sun overhead this afternoon. And outside of a spot shower, it looks like the daylight hours stay pretty dry. However, communities north and west — especially far north and west — will see training rain and showers. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and rain will fill into our area tonight with things calming down late. Expect cooler conditions with temps falling into the 50s.

Mainly dry conditions prevail tomorrow, but a spot shower can’t be ruled out. It will be cooler and breezy with temps stuck in the 60s.

As for Wednesday, plan on having the umbrella handy as a coastal system nudges its way towards the area. Expect cool and breezy conditions with highs around 60°.