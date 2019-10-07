NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife say they were victims of a ferry scam.
The Baldwins initially thought they were buying tickets for a boat tour of the Statue of Liberty, but they were escorted to a shuttle bus for a trip to New Jersey.
So, we head to South Ferry. Me and @hilariabaldwin Two sharp, savvy NYers. Kids in tow. We buy the tickets for the “boat tour” of the Statue of Liberty. We are escorted to a shuttle bus. To New Jersey! I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!! This is a scam. Take the SI Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY.
Their advice: take the Staten Island Ferry; it’s free.
Baldwin’s wife posted a picture from the Staten Island Ferry of the couple posing with their family after the whole ordeal.
CBS2 has reported on vendors in Battery Park aggressively selling tickets to unsuspecting tourists who thought they were paying for a ferry ride to Staten Island.