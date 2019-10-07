CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Alec Baldwin, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife say they were victims of a ferry scam.

The Baldwins initially thought they were buying tickets for a boat tour of the Statue of Liberty, but they were escorted to a shuttle bus for a trip to New Jersey.

Their advice: take the Staten Island Ferry; it’s free.

RELATED STORY: Crackdown On Street Vendors Selling Deceptive Tickets For Statue Of Liberty, Ellis Island

Baldwin’s wife posted a picture from the Staten Island Ferry of the couple posing with their family after the whole ordeal.

CBS2 has reported on vendors in Battery Park aggressively selling tickets to unsuspecting tourists who thought they were paying for a ferry ride to Staten Island.

Comments

Leave a Reply