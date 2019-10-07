



— The late Anthony Bourdain made his mark as a chef, writer and traveler.

Now, some of his personal mementos from many adventures could soon be yours.

Property from the collection of Anthony Bourdain is going up for auction this week.

Among the items are Bourdain’s personal writing desk and a custom chef’s knife.

Anthony Bourdain's Personal Mementos Going Up For Auction Property from the collection of Anthony Bourdain is going up for auction on Oct. 9, 2019. (Credit: Christina Fan/CBS2)

Those who knew him best hope the mementos will find a good home.

“It’s reassuring to think that people who really cared about his work, that they’ll have some of these things and hopefully take good care of them and treasure them like he did,” said Laurie Woolever, Bourdain’s personal assistant and biographer.

The auction starts Wednesday.

For more information, visit www.igavelauctions.com.