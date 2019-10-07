Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a man accused of groping a Brooklyn woman while she was sleeping.
Police say the man, who was captured on surveillance video, entered the Sunset Park basement apartment through an unlocked door Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m.
They say he touched the 25-year-old woman who was asleep in her bedroom.
Investigators say when the woman suddenly woke up, the man ran away.
The victim was not physically harmed.
