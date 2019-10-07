



– A fire tore through two homes in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

The FDNY says the fire is possibly suspicious.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, which started on the third floor of a house at 85 Cooper Street in Bushwick.

Firefighters got the call at 1:08 a.m.

The fire spread to three neighboring homes.

People in the homes woke up to thick smoke.

“Huge orange flames coming out of the top windows. And then after it went on to the building, kind of on the side, on the roof,” said neighbor Charlotte Sauvagnat. “But just huge clouds of black smoke coming out.”

“The ventilation system is connected between all of them, so it was smoke within ten minutes” neighbor Sevin Delfs said. “We just ran out immediately.”

At least one house was destroyed. Others were damaged.

Four families were displaced, according to the Red Cross.