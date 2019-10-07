Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a clerk at a Bronx bodega with a metal pipe.
Police say the man got into a dispute last month with the clerk after he refused credit at a store on Third Avenue in Mott Haven.
The suspect allegedly came back to the bodega with a metal pipe and attacked the 37-year-old worker, breaking his arm and causing a wound to his head.
The attacker then took off, and the worker was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.