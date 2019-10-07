



– Demonstrators staging a protest in the Financial District Monday morning threw red paint on the iconic Charging Bull statue.

Protesters are hoping to raise awareness for what they call the mass extinction environmental problem.

Protesters then lay down in the street in front of the New York Stock Exchange, as though they were dead.

Streets in the area were closed.

There have been 26 arrests so far.

Last month, the statue was damaged by a Texas man who bashed it with a banjo.

Tevon Varlack of Dallas was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

