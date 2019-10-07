



The plan unveiled in a press conference includes a three-pronged approach to strengthening safe drinking water regulations and improved lead testing in schools.

“We will make New Jersey a model for the nation on how to approach this long overlooked problem and ensure a better future for our state especially our most precious assets, our kids,” said Murphy.

The Murphy administration says it will implement several new initiatives to ensure all students have access to clean drinking water such as lead testing every three years, rather than six years, to guarantee timely detection of elevated lead levels. The New Jersey Department of Education will also be required to post lead testing results on its website.

A report released over the weekend by Gottheimer found that about 20 percent of the school districts in his district covering parts of Bergen, Sussex, Warren and Passaic counties don’t report results on their websites. The plan also calls for using $100 million in voter-approved state funds to prioritize and undertake remediation projects for districts facing high lead levels.

WEB EXTRA: READ THE REPORT (.pdf)

The announcement comes in the wake of revelations about elevated lead levels in water in Newark.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)