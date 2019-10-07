Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A physical therapist who worked at Rikers Island is accused of sexually abusing an inmate back in May.
Officials said Monday that 57-year-old Carlos Negron, of Queens, is facing criminal sex act charges, along with sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, coercion and official misconduct.
When a 26-year-old inmate went to Negron for his usual physical therapy session, Negron allegedly told the man to perform a sexual act on him and threatened to get him in trouble with the guard.
Officials say the victim reported the incident as soon as he left the session.
Negron is due back in court on Dec. 16.