NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three pedestrians, including a child, were struck by vehicles in Brooklyn on Monday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 54th Street and Fourth Avenue in Sunset Park.
Police say a red vehicle and white vehicle were involved in a chain reaction accident.
The red vehicle struck a female pedestrian, and the other vehicle struck a woman and a child.
The female pedestrian was taken to a local medical center in serious condition.
The woman and the child only suffered cuts and bruises.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Valerie Castro one of the victims was thrown into the air by the impact.
“This guy in the red car was coming so fast and that’s when the accident happened,” one witness said. “I saw the girl was crossing the street and I saw her when she fell on the floor.”
“He come in quick. He take the red light. He take the red light. That’s the accident,” another witness said.
No one has been charged at this time.