



— The homeless man accused of killing four other homeless men in Lower Manhattan remains jailed without bail Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced new measures to address the homeless problem in the area where the killings took place.

Randy Santos, 24, faces four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder along with unlawful possession of marijuana.

He allegedly beat five homeless men with a metal pipe early Saturday morning, killing four of them. The fifth victim remains in critical condition.

Starting Monday, mental health outreach teams will be sent to Chinatown to conduct psychiatric and substance abuse evaluations and provide other social services to assess the needs of the most vulnerable on the street.

More officers will also patrol the neighborhood.

A community vigil will be held Monday morning in response to the murders.

“I think [Mayor Bill] de Blasio said he had a handle on it, but I think he has to help people on the street who don’t wanna go inside. They seem to be getting the worst end of the stick,” Natty Selassie added.

Santos had nothing to say as police lead him out of the precinct in handcuffs. Investigators believe the attacks were random.

“I’ve been homeless myself. I think that could’ve been me. To be there, sleeping, and to go out like that,” said Chinatown resident Jude Lives.

Officers said they spotted Santos shortly after with the murder weapon still in hand, a large metal object covered in blood from his victims, who were found dead on Bowery and on East Broadway.

“I’m just shook that anybody would even go out and murder four innocent people that are just sleeping on the street,” Chinatown resident William Shao said.

A friend who did not want to be identified told Roy he saw Santos at his family’s Bronx apartment building hours before the rampage. Santos had become homeless after being kicked out of his parent’s apartment.

“They were having arguments. His mother was calling cops on him to get him out of the apartment,” the friend said. “He looked like he was losing it for a couple of days. He looked like he was very stressed out.”

Apparently Santos’ family tried to get him psychiatric help, Cline-Thomas reported.

“He’s a very good friend of mine. He’s not a bad person from what I know of. He plays with my kids,” the friend said. “I think what happened was he was very stressed and homeless and he didn’t have nowhere to go and having a lot of problems in his mind.”