NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on East 96th Street near Willmohr Street just before 2 p.m.

After crews extinguished the fire, they found a 64-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the basement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

