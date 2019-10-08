Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Police and firefighters were called to a home on East 96th Street near Willmohr Street just before 2 p.m.
After crews extinguished the fire, they found a 64-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the basement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.