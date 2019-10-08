Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down an escaped prisoner in Brooklyn.
Police said 20-year-old Tyquan Ellison was handcuffed when he jumped out of a police cruiser late Monday morning. The incident happened at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Court Street as the suspect was being transported to central booking.
Ellison, who is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, was wearing a green Adidas sweater and sweatpants when he managed to slip from an NYPD vehicle, police said.
Police said they originally arrested him for robbery and burglary.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.