CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, Murray Hill, New York, steam leak


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Steam billowed out of a manhole in Murray Hill Tuesday morning.

It happened at First Avenue and 36th Street around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said the problem was due to a high pressure steam leak.

Streets were closed on First Avenue between 34th Street and 38th Street.

Con Edison said the incident was not the result of a pipe rupture, but rather a valve failure.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials released, Con Ed said. No outages were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply