NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Steam billowed out of a manhole in Murray Hill Tuesday morning.
It happened at First Avenue and 36th Street around 5:45 a.m.
Due to @FDNY activity, expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of 1st Avenue and 36th Street in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) October 8, 2019
Officials said the problem was due to a high pressure steam leak.
Streets were closed on First Avenue between 34th Street and 38th Street.
Our crews are on location at 35th St. and First Avenue. We were operating a blow off steam valve and the valve failed. We have no reports of injuries or hazardous materials. This is not a steam pipe rupture. We are isolating this section of pipe & provide updates as available. pic.twitter.com/dVkndHFGP9
— Con Edison (@ConEdison) October 8, 2019
Con Edison said the incident was not the result of a pipe rupture, but rather a valve failure.
No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials released, Con Ed said. No outages were reported.