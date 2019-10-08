



– Gleyber Torres had the solo shot in the second inning, and the Yankees would add four more runs before Aroldis Chapman closed things out to give the Bombers the three-game sweep over the Twins.

Final score: 5-1.

The Yankees now move on to the American League Champion Series.

They still don’t know if they will play the Houston Astros or Tampa Bay Rays.

Things got interesting in the ninth inning, but the Yankees did what the came to Minneapolis to do. That was to get a win over the Minnesota Twins, sweep the series, advance to the ALCS. And of course: Have a little post-game champagne celebration.

Everyone knows they play to win, ‘cause they’re the New York @Yankees! We’re celebrating the team’s advancement to the American League Championship Series by sparkling in blue & white pinstripes for the next 30 minutes. #ALCS #PinstripePride 📸: fullmetal(.)photos/IG pic.twitter.com/Ke0k1UF9Z6 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) October 8, 2019

“We’ve got a great team. I never had a doubt in my mind that we can sweep or that we could win every game,” pitcher Luis Severino told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

“How about you coming off injury?” Livingston asked.

Severino didn’t get a chance to answer: Aaron Judge poured a bottle of champagne over his head.

“Talk about this team going through so much adversity this year. The injuries, and then guys stepping up, coming out of nowhere, seems like. Can you put into words what that means as a team?” Livingston asked Judge.

“It’s just a lot of guys that, you know, just check their ego at the door. Every time they walk into this, you know, stadium, or their home stadium, you know, guys, all we focus on is winning,” Judge said.

“If we played the way we’ve been playing all year we’re going to be successful. And that’s what we did this series. You know, if we can continue that, we’re going to be in good shape,” said first baseman DJ LeMahieu.

“Is this the way you envisioned your season going?” Livingston asked.

“You know, that was the goal. But it’s really hard, and you know, it’s been a good year, as a team, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a great year,” LeMahieu said as he was doused with champagne.

The Yankees pulled off a sweep and advance to the ALCS. They are taking setp one of what they hope will be three this post season. Now they await the result of the Astros-Rays series, with Astros leading 2-1.