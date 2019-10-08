Comments
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) – Residents of Jersey City are being asked to help get rid of a plant and tree-killing insect invading Jersey City.
Several residents have reported seeing Spotted Lanternflies.
The insect is native to Asia and was first spotted in the U.S. in Pennsylvania.
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture says it lays eggs on crops and plants and eventually kills them.
The bugs can lay egg masses with up to 50 eggs each.
Officials fear the Spotted Lanternfly can destroy Jersey City’s urban forest.