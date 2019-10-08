Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new images of a man they’re looking for in a sexual assault at an Upper West Side subway station.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new images of a man they’re looking for in a sexual assault at an Upper West Side subway station.
The attack happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 29. on a stairway leading into the West 86th Street and Broadway station.
A 32-year-old woman was pushed up against the wall and sexually abused.
Police say the victim fought back, and her attacker took off.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.