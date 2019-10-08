NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a teenager is the first New York resident to die from a vaping-related illness.
At a press conference Tuesday, Cuomo said a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx died.
According to the State Department of Health, the teenager was hospitalized in early September with a vaping-associated respiratory illness and later released.
He was re-admitted in late September and died on Oct. 4.
There have been more than 100 reports of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses in New York. The patients range in age from 14-69.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least 1,800 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related lung illnesses across the country, and at least 18 people have died.
Last week, both New Jersey and Connecticut reported deaths related to the outbreak.
The CDC is investigating the outbreak. A recent report found that the majority of those who got sick said they vaped THC.