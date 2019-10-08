



– Police are searching for a man accused of robbing several businesses in Queens

They say he’s struck at least three times in two days.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.

They say around 4 p.m. last Friday, he approached two employees at an auto body shop in Corona, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He ran off with $150 and a cell phone.

No one was hurt.

About an hour later, police say he struck a second business and left with $180.

