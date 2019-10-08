Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing several businesses in Queens.
They say he’s struck at least three times in two days.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect.
They say around 4 p.m. last Friday, he approached two employees at an auto body shop in Corona, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
He ran off with $150 and a cell phone.
No one was hurt.
About an hour later, police say he struck a second business and left with $180.
