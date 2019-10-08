



– Rush hour restrictions may become permanent on the Hackensack River under the century-old Portal Bridge in New Jersey.

It’s to help make sure railroad commuters have a smoother ride.

The Portal Bridge has caused huge headaches for hundreds of thousands of NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak riders, but it looks like help is on the way.

Sen. Bob Menendez says the U.S. Coast Guard is on its way to making temporary marine restrictions at the bridge permanent. That means all marine traffic on the Hackensack River that requires the bridge to open is stopped during rush hour, from 5-10 a.m. and 3-8 p.m., with limited exceptions.

The temporary restrictions went into place in March after CBS2’s numerous reports on problems with the bridge and our questioning as to why this wasn’t already in place.

The bridge is over 100 years old and has stranded riders by malfunctioning, leaving the bridge open for extended periods of time.

Riders CBSN New York’s Andrea Grymes spoke with say any help is welcome.

“Anything that can make NJ TRANSIT run better I think is a good idea. Unfortunately, the trains right now, they have a lot of issues,” one commuter said.

Menendez expects the temporary bridge restrictions in place now will be permanent by January, following a public comment period.