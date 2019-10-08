THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a scare for students and parents Tuesday when several Westchester County schools went into lockdown.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville, and Valhalla were all placed under mandatory lockdown for more than two hours after a threat at the nearby EF Academy in Thornwood.

Police say a student at the private boarding school received an anonymous message via an iPhone AirDrop.

“In that text, there was a threat that somebody would be on campus in about ten minutes to do some shooting,” authorities said Tuesday.

“All threats are deemed real until they are proven not to be, so we’re not gonna put anybody at risk or allow a risk to continue until it’s fully vetted out and fully investigated.”

A search of the campus didn’t turn up any weapons and the lockdowns were lifted by the end of the school day.

Police are continuing to investigate where that threatening message came from.