



The U.S. Supreme Court was hearing arguments Tuesday on three landmark cases for LGBTQ rights concerning workplace discrimination.

The cases will determine if it is legal under existing federal law to fire an employee based on sexual orientation, or gender identity. One of those cases comes from Long Island, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“He should never have been fired for who he is and for who he loves,” LGBT Network President/CEO David Kilmnick said of Don Zarda, a Suffolk County skydiving instructor who died in 2014. “Today, we are speaking … we are speaking for him.”

The case has made it to the highest court in the land and has a wide-ranging impact on LGBT discrimination protections.

Zarda was fired from a skydiving job in Calverton. To put a female student at ease about their physical contact for a tandem jump, Zarda told her he was gay. The girl’s boyfriend later called to complain.

Zarda recorded the conversation when his boss fired him.

“It’s not about gay. It’s about your personal life, talking to people about it,” the person said to be his boss says on tape.

The owner of the skydiving company said he fired Zarda because of the complaint, but to Zarda, it was about being gay.

“We are stronger together and as you can see here, we are, and we are not going to back down. We are going to fight back and we are going to make sure that we do have equality for all Americans and we protect LGBT workers’ rights,” Kilmnick said.

The cases are the first the court has heard concerning LGBTQ rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was known for being a champion of gay rights, retired. A decision in this case is not expected until perhaps June, McLogan reported.