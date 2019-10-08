Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish holiday of the year, begins at sundown Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed state police to step up security as hate crimes increase.
The NYPD says anti-Semitic crimes have jumped 55% this year.
State police will coordinate with the NYPD, who will have patrol cars stationed at every synagogue until the holiday ends Wednesday night.
Some say the Jewish community needs security beyond the High Holy Days.
“We demand protection. We demand increased security. No one should have to say after a holiday or after a weekend that I have not seen a cop,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch.
City leaders plan to meet with police this morning to share input from the community.