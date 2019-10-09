NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An attempted child luring report is under investigation in the Bronx.
According to police, a 10-year-old boy was walking to school around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Morris Heights.
As he was walking near West Tremont Avenue and Montgomery Avenue, an unknown male individual approached him and started to talk to him. The individual allegedly motioned for child to get into his vehicle — a white Scion — but the child refused. The individual then fled.
The child reported the incident once he got to school.
Surveillance cameras captured images of a male individual who police want to question in connection to the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.